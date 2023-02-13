Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC accounts for about 1.0% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 1.29% of Barings BDC worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 76,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.43 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

