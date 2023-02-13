Barclays Reiterates Neutral Rating for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG)

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($10.82) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.82) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 911 ($10.95) to GBX 938 ($11.28) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Auction Technology Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ATG opened at GBX 707 ($8.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £852.63 million and a PE ratio of 11,800.00. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 636 ($7.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,112 ($13.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 741.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 799.49.
About Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
