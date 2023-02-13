Barclays Reiterates Neutral Rating for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG)

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($10.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.82) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 911 ($10.95) to GBX 938 ($11.28) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Auction Technology Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATG opened at GBX 707 ($8.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £852.63 million and a PE ratio of 11,800.00. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 636 ($7.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,112 ($13.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 741.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 799.49.

Insider Activity at Auction Technology Group

About Auction Technology Group

In other news, insider Suzanne Baxter acquired 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 733 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £24,841.37 ($29,861.00).

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

