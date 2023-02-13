Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Up 34.3% in January

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 39.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1,041.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.
Baozun Stock Performance
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.