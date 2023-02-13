Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Up 34.3% in January

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 39.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1,041.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of BZUN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. 353,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,716. Baozun has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $503.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.