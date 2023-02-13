Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,953,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,053,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

