Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 13,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 151,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,516,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,374,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,300,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,962,152. The company has a market capitalization of $286.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

