Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Bangkok Bank Public stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

