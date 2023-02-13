Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance
Bangkok Bank Public stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
