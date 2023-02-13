Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAN opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.14.
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
