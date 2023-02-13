Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.58. 961,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

