Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,325. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

