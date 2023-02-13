Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.39. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 7,726 shares changing hands.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,660,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

