Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.39. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 7,726 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
