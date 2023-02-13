Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Up to $17.08

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $17.67. Banc of California shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 88,391 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Banc of California Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

