Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Down 5.1 %
NYSE:AZRE opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.72. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
