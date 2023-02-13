Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:AZRE opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.72. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 230,882 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.