AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the January 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Up 7.6 %

AXIM Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 375,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,950. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses on the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm is also involved in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

