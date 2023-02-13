AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the January 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Up 7.6 %
AXIM Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 375,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,950. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.