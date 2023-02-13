Axie Infinity Price Hits $9.41 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $9.41 or 0.00043525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $949.61 million and $120.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00216005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,910,035 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,910,035.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.69956285 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $88,794,756.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

