Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to “Underperform” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AVA opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avista

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avista by 377.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.