Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to “Underperform” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
NYSE AVA opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avista by 377.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
