AVINOC Achieves Market Cap of $100.77 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $100.77 million and $729,666.98 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

