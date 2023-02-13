AVINOC 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $682,126.03 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One AVINOC token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a market cap of $101.17 million and $682,126.03 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00422530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,062.64 or 0.27989186 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000159 BTC.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

