Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up 0.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $181.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

