Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -139.50 and a beta of 0.90. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

