Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Down 30.8% in January

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $11.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Avalo Therapeutics

AVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

