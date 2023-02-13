Avalanche Price Tops $17.60 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.55 billion and $271.26 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $17.60 or 0.00080582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00025508 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

