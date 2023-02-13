Avalanche Price Tops $17.60 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.55 billion and $271.26 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $17.60 or 0.00080582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00061295 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010169 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00025508 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003927 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000235 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.