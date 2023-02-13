Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 402.0 days.

Autogrill Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATGSF remained flat at $6.66 during trading hours on Monday. Autogrill has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

