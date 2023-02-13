Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aurubis from €83.00 ($89.25) to €78.00 ($83.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

AIAGY opened at $52.03 on Monday. Aurubis has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $63.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

