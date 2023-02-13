Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 48.9% in January

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the January 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,074. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

