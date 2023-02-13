Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the January 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auddia

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUUD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Auddia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Auddia by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia Price Performance

Shares of AUUD opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Auddia has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

About Auddia

Auddia ( NASDAQ:AUUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.