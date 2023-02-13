ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given a C$51.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACO.X. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ATCO to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.25.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$43.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$39.80 and a 52 week high of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

