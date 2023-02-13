ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASX Stock Performance

ASXFY traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $48.76. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786. ASX has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.