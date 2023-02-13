ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ASX Stock Performance
ASXFY traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $48.76. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786. ASX has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80.
ASX Company Profile
