Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

