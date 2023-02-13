Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.84. The stock had a trading volume of 258,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,979. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

About Deere & Company



Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

