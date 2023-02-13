Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,876. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.