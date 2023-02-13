Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $729,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.96. 22,205 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12.

