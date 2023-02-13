Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $21.76 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Visa by 20,610.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 34.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.55. The stock had a trading volume of 464,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,669. The firm has a market cap of $428.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

