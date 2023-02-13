Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,880 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,430. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $98.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

