Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 340 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.26. 908,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,344. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $173.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

