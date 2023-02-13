Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 487,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,095.0 days.

Ascletis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCLF remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Monday. Ascletis Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Get Ascletis Pharma alerts:

About Ascletis Pharma

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.