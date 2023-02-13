ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

ARC Document Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 171.4% annually over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

ARC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. 221,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.45. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Insider Activity at ARC Document Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.