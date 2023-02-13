Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of APSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 40,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,479. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aqua Power Systems, Inc operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.