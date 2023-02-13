AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.06.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,835.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.