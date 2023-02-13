Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 110.2% in January

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

AIF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

