Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 110.2% in January

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
AIF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $14.88.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.