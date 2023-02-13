Anyswap Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $80.50 million and $15,918.51 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $9.38 or 0.00043366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00424820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,094.61 or 0.28140843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.52366063 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $12,146.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.