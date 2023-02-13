Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

AR opened at $27.91 on Monday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,591,000 after purchasing an additional 178,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,831,000 after buying an additional 166,314 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,856,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

