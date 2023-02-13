Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Ansell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Ansell Trading Down 0.5 %

Ansell stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.20. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73. Ansell has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $82.90.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

