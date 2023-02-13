Analyzing Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Novonix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novonix and Ultralife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A Ultralife $98.27 million 0.68 -$230,000.00 ($0.06) -68.82

Profitability

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

This table compares Novonix and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Ultralife -0.86% -0.84% -0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Novonix and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Novonix has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

