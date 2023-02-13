Analyzing MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GXO Logistics has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A GXO Logistics 1 1 11 0 2.77

GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $68.09 million 0.46 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A GXO Logistics $8.79 billion 0.71 $153.00 million $1.77 29.69

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A GXO Logistics 2.36% 12.90% 4.01%

Summary

GXO Logistics beats MingZhu Logistics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

