Analyzing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -20.15% -17.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $26,000.00 774.73 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -8.25

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

