Analysts Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT at $209.04

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 247 ($2.97) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.34) to GBX 220 ($2.64) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

M&G Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

