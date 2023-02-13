Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Target Price at GBX 206.60

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.33 ($2.60).

MNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 218 ($2.62) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 190 ($2.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 265 ($3.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.40) to GBX 195 ($2.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

M&G Price Performance

MNG stock opened at GBX 199.10 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.59. The stock has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6,641.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.76).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

