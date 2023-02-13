Analysts Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target at $58.32

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $16.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Biohaven Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

