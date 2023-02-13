Analysts Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target at $58.32

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.32.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Biohaven Price Performance
NYSE BHVN opened at $16.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven
Biohaven Company Profile
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
