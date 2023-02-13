Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT at $36.21

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after buying an additional 18,629,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,950,000 after buying an additional 7,836,906 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

