Analysts Set AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) PT at $60.50

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

